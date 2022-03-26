Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $622.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $533.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.72 and a 52-week high of $622.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.