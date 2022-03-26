Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 26,738 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.93. 11,525,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,957,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

