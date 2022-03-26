Signaturefd LLC Buys 687 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. 618,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,629. The company has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

