Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,322,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

