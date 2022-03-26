Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.00. 528,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $239.83 and a 52-week high of $380.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.93. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

