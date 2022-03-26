Signaturefd LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.48. 17,840,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,105,418. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

