Signaturefd LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

