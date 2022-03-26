Signaturefd LLC Has $739,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

