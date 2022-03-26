Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $403,350.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $403,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamie Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00.

SIG stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

