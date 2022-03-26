Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,324. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.86.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

