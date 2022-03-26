Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

NYSE:SIG opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after acquiring an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $43,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377,303 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,262,000 after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

