Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 277.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,037,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,944. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.