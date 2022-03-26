Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 277.1% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEV traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,037,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,944. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
