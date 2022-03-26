Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.25.

SNBR stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 334,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $150.85.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

