Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SND. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

SND stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

