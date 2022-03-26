Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 1,827 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61.

Smartsheet stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

