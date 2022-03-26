Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,216 shares of company stock worth $14,814,928 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 408.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

