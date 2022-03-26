Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 130,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

