Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 227.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.81. 4,519,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,297. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.15.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.63.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.