SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Sells $3,106,300.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00.

SEDG opened at $335.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.29.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

