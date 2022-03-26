Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the February 28th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

