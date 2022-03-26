Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonendo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:SONX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,045. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.
About Sonendo (Get Rating)
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
