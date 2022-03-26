Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Sonova stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. Sonova has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

