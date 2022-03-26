Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.57. 294,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 170,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$46.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

