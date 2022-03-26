Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.76

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.50. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 139,691 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

