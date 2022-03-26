Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 18 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4,280.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39,438.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $25.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $679.53. 2,203,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,271. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $756.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

