Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $145.66 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

