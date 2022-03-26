Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPXSF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SPXSF remained flat at $$160.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $198.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $145.66 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

