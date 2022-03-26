Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 218.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 882,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 153.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 284,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 61.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $11.66 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

