Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Barclays were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 6.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCS stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

