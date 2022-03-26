Spire Wealth Management Buys 141 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.02 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $3,475,647. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.