Spire Wealth Management Invests $32,000 in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of WLK opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,524 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

