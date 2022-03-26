Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 701.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

