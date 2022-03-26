Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 403,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,545. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

