Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

