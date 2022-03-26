Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 246.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stantec by 114.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 28.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,320,000 after acquiring an additional 301,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 608.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 336,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 288,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 97.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Stantec Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.