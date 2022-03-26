Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 75,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 786,946 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $9,103,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Steelcase by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69,339 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Steelcase by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Steelcase by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

