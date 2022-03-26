StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.04.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
