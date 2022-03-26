StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

