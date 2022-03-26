StockNews.com Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Sell

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

