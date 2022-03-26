StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Sell

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -124.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

