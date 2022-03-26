StockNews.com Downgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

