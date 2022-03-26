StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.
About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.