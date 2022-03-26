StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

