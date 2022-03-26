StockNews.com Lowers Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $278.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.70.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
