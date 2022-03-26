StockNews.com Lowers Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $278.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

