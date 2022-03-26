StockNews.com Upgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE DCO opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $3,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ducommun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

