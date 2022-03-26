StockNews.com Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to “Buy”

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $32,097,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

