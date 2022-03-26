StockNews.com Upgrades Genpact (NYSE:G) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

G opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $88,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $58,856,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

