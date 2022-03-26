StockNews.com Upgrades GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

