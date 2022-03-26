Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDIG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

SDIG opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

