Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 831,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 934.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 762,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689,015 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

