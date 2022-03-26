Strs Ohio Buys 200,670 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 397.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,670 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 129,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

