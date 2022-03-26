Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

